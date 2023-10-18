Celebration of “Sheikh Russell Day” at the Karmasangsthan Bank held

Mr Md Sayedul Islam, Honorable chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Shirin Akhter, Honorable Managing Director of the Bank laid a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russell on the occasion of celebrating "Sheikh Russell Day" at the Head Office of Karmasangsthan Bank.

Deputy Managing Director Mrs Meher Sultana and General Manager (Administration and Audit) Mrs. Mahmuda Yasmin along with all executives and all levels of officers/employees of the head office were present.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the day, under the leadership of the General Manager (Operation and Accounts) of the Karmasangsthan Bank laid wreaths and recited prayers at the grave of Sheikh Russell at Banani Cemetery.