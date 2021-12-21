Biman flights on Bangladesh-Manchester route to resume from 25 Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 05:18 pm

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines is resuming its flight on the Bangladesh-Manchester route from 25 December.

Flight no BG207 will take off from Haztrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30pm on Saturday and reach Sylhet at 1:10pm, from there the flight will take off again at 2:15pm and reach Manchester at 8pm local time.

Two flights will be operated on this route per week (Thursday and Sunday) starting 30 December till 25 March, 2022, reads a press release.

Passengers can contact the airlines through their sales centre - 01777715630, 028901600, or call centre 01990997997.

For further details passengers are requested to visit the Facebook page of Biman Bangladesh - https://www.facebook.com/bimanbalaka/?modal=admin_todo_tour

