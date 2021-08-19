Biman fights with Kuwait to resume from 22 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 11:24 am

Related News

Biman fights with Kuwait to resume from 22 August

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 11:24 am
File photo
File photo

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume its flights with Kuwait from 22 August.

A notice from Biman Bangladesh Airlines confirmed the news Thursday.

Earlier, Bangladesh's flights with Kuwait were suspended indefinitely due to Covid-19 from 7 March 2020. .

Kuwait had taken the step as part of a precautionary measure because it did not have adequate equipment to test for Covid-19 in airports at the time.

Kuwait will resume commercial flights with Bangladesh and India, among other countries, while adhering to the Covid-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The decision also includes resuming flights with Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.

Top News

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Bangladesh-Kuwait

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

17h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

17h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

17h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes