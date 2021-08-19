Biman fights with Kuwait to resume from 22 August

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume its flights with Kuwait from 22 August.

A notice from Biman Bangladesh Airlines confirmed the news Thursday.

Earlier, Bangladesh's flights with Kuwait were suspended indefinitely due to Covid-19 from 7 March 2020. .

Kuwait had taken the step as part of a precautionary measure because it did not have adequate equipment to test for Covid-19 in airports at the time.

Kuwait will resume commercial flights with Bangladesh and India, among other countries, while adhering to the Covid-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The decision also includes resuming flights with Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.