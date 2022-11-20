Bike accidents left 2,097 dead from Jan-Oct; Over 47% caused by other vehicles: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 03:29 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS
Total 2,097 people died and 1,286 got injured in some 2,003 motorcycle accidents across the country between January and October (10 months)

Among the total accidents, 374 incidents (18.67%) happened when the motorbikes collided head-on with other vehicles.

Around 629 incidents (31.40%) happened when the riders lost control of the two-wheeler, reads a Road Safety Foundation (RSF) report.

Whereas, a big number of the accidents, some 958 incidents (47.82%) happened when other vehicles hit the motorcycles.

And 42 accidents (2.09%) occurred due to other reasons, the report added.

Of the deaths, 1,533 people (73.10%) were aged between 18-50.

According to RSF data, collected from nine national dailies and seven online news portals and electronic media outlets, motorcycle accidents and deaths have seen a year-on-year rise to 21.17% and 19.28% respectively in 2022.

After analysing the accidents, it was learnt that bikers were responsible for 837 (41.78%) accidents.

Bus drivers were responsible for 169 incidents (8.43%), truck-covered van-pickup-tractor-trolley and lorry drivers were responsible for 742 incidents (37.04%), private car-microbus drivers accounted for 56 accidents (2.79%), three-wheeler drivers accounted for 119 accidents (5.94%), pedal rickshaws pullers and bicyclists were responsible for 17 accidents (0.84%) and pedestrians accounted for 63 (3.14%) accidents in the past 10 months.
 

