Bidi workers demand withdrawal of tax in Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 05:50 pm

Thousands of bidi workers gathered in front Rangpur Collectorate Surovi Uddan and staged demonstrations on 28 March. Photo: Courtesy
Greater Rangpur Bidi Workers Union on Thursday pressed home their demand to reduce tariffs on bidis in the next budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Thousands of bidi workers gathered in front Rangpur Collectorate Surovi Uddan and staged demonstrations this morning.

Their demands include – no tax on bidis, withdrawal of advance income tax on bidis, stopping production of all low quality cigarettes at multinational companies and increasing the wages of bidi workers.

At the end of the human chain, they presented a memorandum of a four-point demand to be submitted to the prime minister through the Rangpur deputy commissioner. 

The protestors noted that the bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of taxes.

Mentioning that advance income tax on cigarettes is 3% and advance income tax on bidis is 10%, they asked authorities concerned to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax.

Due to the increase in tariffs, unscrupulous traders are making fake bidis and marketing them to evade the tariff, they alleged. 

They also urged the customs authorities to take necessary steps to halt unlawful bidi manufacturers and counterfeit bidi and demanded they be arrested and punished.

Bangladesh Bidi Shramik Federation President Amin Uddin BSC, Vice President Nazim Uddin, Anower Hossain, General Secretary Harik Hossain, Joint Secretary Abdul Gofur, Abul Hasnat Lavlu, Shamim Islam were present in the programme, among others.

