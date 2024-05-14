Over 80% bidi workers seek alternative employment to avoid health hazards: Study

The prime minister expressed her determination to make Bangladesh tobacco free by 2040 and pledged to amend the Tobacco Control Law in line with the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

In this context, the non-governmental development organisation Development Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP) organised a research publication programme titled "Study Report on Bidi Workers' Livelihood in Tangail District-2023" at the National Press Club on 12 May.

Dr. Md. Ziauddin, Additional Secretary, Department of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Planning was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Mr. Md. Akhteruzzaman, Joint Secretary and Coordinator, National Tobacco Control Cell, Department of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Planning, and Md. A. Hamid khan, Director, Directorate of Youth Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports were present as special guests. The event was presided over by freedom fighter Mr. Md. Azhar Ali Talukder, Additional Secretary (retired) and Executive Advisor, DORP.

Mr. Mohammad Zobair Hasan, Deputy Executive Director, DORP presented the keynote on the adverse effects of tobacco on the health and livelihood of bidi workers in Tangail district. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2017, the number of tobacco product users aged 15 years and above in the country is 3 crore 78 lakh. The number of indirect smokers is 3 crore 84 lakh. Smokeless tobacco user rate is 20.6%. As a result of tobacco use, people suffer from various diseases including heart disease, stroke, cancer and according to the World Health Organization (2018), more than 1 lakh 61 thousand people die every year due to tobacco use related diseases in the country.

The main essence of the study shows that most of the bidi workers are dissatisfied with their current occupation and want to quit working in the bidi factory. 53% attributed the reason behind this to poor quality of life, 61% to excessive work pressure, 62% to health risks, 68% to insufficient work and 95% to low wages as the cause of dissatisfaction. 82% of the workers are dissatisfied with the bidi industry and are seeking alternative and stable employment. A matter of concern is that 58% of the workers are not aware of the health hazards of working in bidi factories. 85% of the workers who participated in the study suffered from respiratory diseases. 100% of the labourers said that they do not want to involve their future generation in this profession and demanded the government for alternative employment.

The findings of the study appear to support the validity of initiatives to strengthen existing tobacco control laws. Among the things proposed by the Health Services Department for the protection of non-smokers are abolition of designated smoking areas in all public places and public transport, prohibition of display of tobacco products in sales centres to stop promotion of tobacco products, and social responsibility activities of tobacco companies. Banning, banning the import, production, use and marketing of e-cigarettes or emerging heated tobacco products, stopping all retail and open sales of tobacco products and increasing the size of pictorial health warnings from 50% to 90%.

During the presentation of the research results, DORP put forward a set of recommendations to improve the quality of life and enable health protection of bidi workers, one of which is the constitutional obligation to protect public health, so the government should take necessary steps to save bidi workers from this risky profession; Strict enforcement of existing laws and regulations to prevent child labour; Launching special schemes for livelihood of bidi workers under social safety net programme; Undertake special and accessible credit facilities and skill enhancement training schemes for bidi workers to create alternative employment opportunities.

In the speech of the chief guest Mr. Dr. Md. Ziauddin, Additional Secretary, Department of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Planning said, "It is clear from this research that the employment status of bidi workers is exploitative. Children below the age of 18 are also being engaged in the bidi making process along with their parents. Workers are not being paid even the minimum daily wage. Majority of the bidi workers are dissatisfied with their work and want to leave the bidi factories if they get an alternative employment opportunity."

He thanked DORP for highlighting the plight of bidi workers and the way forward through this study to the policymakers.

He agreed with the recommendations presented to improve the health and quality of life of the bidi workers and assured that relevant departments and ministries will give maximum cooperation in their implementation.

" 81% of beedi workers want to increase taxes and prices on all tobacco products to protect public health, even if they are involved in inhumane activities like bidi production," he commented.

In the speech of the special guest, Mr. Md. Akhteruzzaman, Joint Secretary and Coordinator, National Tobacco Control Cell, Health Services Department, Ministry of Health and Family Planning, said, "The Ministry of Health is working tirelessly in keeping with the commitment of the Honourable Prime Minister and we are hopeful that the prevalence of tobacco will soon be reduced in the country. "

DORP has been involved in various development programs since 1987 and is best known for introducing maternity allowance. In line with this, DORP is currently working on tobacco control laws and increasing tobacco taxes and implementing various projects to achieve the government's sustainable development goals.