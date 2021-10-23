Bhola confesses supplying firearms for Mitu murder

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:34 pm

Related News

Bhola confesses supplying firearms for Mitu murder

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the CrPC

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:34 pm
Bhola confesses supplying firearms for Mitu murder

Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, one of accused in the sensational murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, has confessed that he supplied firearms to be used in the killing.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Saturday. 

In his statement, Bhola said that he supplied firearms for the murder. Kamrul Islam Shikdar alias Musa was mediating the deal with him on behalf of Babul Akter. Musa initially did not agree to cooperate Babul. However, he later agreed to carry out the killing after Babul threatened him with "crossfire".

Police arrested Bhola from Benapole on Friday night and then brought to the port city.  

Investigating officer PBI Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Recently, a court in Chattogram issued a warrant of arrest for Bhola in the murder case.

Mitu, the wife of former police superintendent Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by attackers in Chattogram while on her way to pick up her son from school on 5 June 2016. 

Babul, who was in Dhaka, filed a murder case a day later.

Babul, initially a plaintiff in the Mitu murder case, turned into the prime accused in a cruel twist of irony. The final report for that case was submitted and then Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a new case against Babul.

The plaintiff in the case statement claimed that Babul got involved in an extramarital affair with an NGO worker while he was posted in Cox's Bazar as additional police super and this caused a rift in the relationship of Mitu and Babul. Mitu informed her parents about the mental and physical torture she endured during the family feuds after finding out about her husband's alleged affair.

On the night of 24 June 2016, Babul was interrogated for about 15 hours at the Dhaka Detective Police Office. On 7 September the same year, the home ministry fired him.

The detective police had been investigating the case from the beginning. However, after nearly three years of investigation produced no results, the court ordered the PBI to investigate the case in January last year.
 

Top News / Court

Mitu muder / confessional statements

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

8h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

8h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

8h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly