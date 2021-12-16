Cumilla Councillor murder: Accused Rishat gives confessional statement

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 09:25 pm

The court ordered him sent to jail on Thursday evening after he gave his confessional statement, wherein he stated his involvement in the murder by providing weapons

Another named accused in the case filed for the murder of Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and his aide, has confessed to his crimes before a Cumilla court.

The accused, Emran Hossain Rishat, 23, agreed to confess to the crime when placed on a three-day remand, said Parimal Das, sub-inspector of Detective Branch (DB), Cumilla police. 

Senior Judge Farhana Akter of Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Cognizance Court no. 1, recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court ordered him sent to jail on Thursday evening after he gave his confessional statement, wherein he stated his involvement in the murder by providing weapons. 

On Monday night, with the help of Anti-Terrorism and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime units of police, Nazim and member of Hit Squad, Rishat were arrested by the Detective Branch of police.

Police produced the two arrested in court, seeking a 10-day remand. The court put them on a three-day remand and the accused have been interrogated since Tuesday afternoon. 

The other person arrested, Nazim, gave his confessional statement on Wednesday evening.

On 22 November, a group of seven or eight armed miscreants shot and killed Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor, Syed Mohammad Sohel, and one of his associates, 60-year old Haripad Shaha.

Sohel was found shot dead, riddled with nine bullets in different parts of his body, at a rod-cement shop named 'Three-Star Enterprise' in Pathariapara  of Cumilla City Corporation at around 4:30pm. Haripad Saha was fired at during an attempt to save Sohel.

Later, the brother of the slain councillor, Syed Muhammad Rumon, filed a lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station Tuesday night, accusing a total of 21 people. The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown individuals, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made the prime accused.

So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and three were killed in reported gunfights with law enforcement.

 

