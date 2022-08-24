Babul hired killers at Tk3 lakh to kill Mitu: PBI

Former Chattogram Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter hired killers at Tk3 lakh to kill his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in 2016, said a report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Wednesday.

"Babul developed an extramarital relationship with a foreign woman and they had a child. That's why Babul took the decision to kill Mitu," said Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruk, inspector of PBI and also the investigation officer of the case.

The PBI report also unveiled that Quamrul Islam Shikdar Musa and six others took part in the killing mission.

After the murder, Babul asked Musa to go into hiding, said the report.

PBI inspector Zafar also said that they are at the final stage of submitting the chargesheet and the mystery of the killing was unveiled with the help of technology.

According to the report, Babul, who filed the murder case, was made the main accused in the case.

The six other accused in the case are – Quamrul Islam Shikdar Musa, Ehtashamul Haque alias Haniful Haque alias Bholaia Md Motaleb Mia Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Khairul Islam Kalu and Shahjahan Mia.

PBI Chief, Additional Inspector General Banaj Kumar Majumdar, said "The investigation is almost done and a chargesheet is under preparation but it will take few more days to submit the report before the court."

On 5 June 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akhter, 7, for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On 12 May 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akhter also filed a "naraji petition" against the PBI report on 14 October 2021.

On November 3 last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

PBI in an investigation found Babul's involvement in his wife's murder.