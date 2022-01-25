Mitu murder: Former SP Babul Akter denied bail once again

A Chattogram court has turned down, for the third time, the bail plea of former police superintendent Babul Akter who is being held in jail in the matter of his wife Mahmuda Khanom Mitu's murder case.

Chattogram Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim on Tuesday passed the order, following his bail petition.

Chittagong Metropolitan Prosecutor Mohammad Fakhruddin Chowdhury said, "The state opposed the bail plea submitted by Babul's lawyer. After hearing both the parties' arguments, the court rejected the bail petition."

Earlier, Babul Akter's bail application was rejected in the magistrate's court two times on 10 and 18 August last year.

On 5 June 2016, Mitu was stabbed and shot dead when she was walking her son to his school's bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection. Babul had filed a murder case with the police station.

Later, Babul was sacked in August of that year after being interrogated at the intelligence office.

In 2017, Mitu's father started suspecting that Babul was involved in the murder, saying that what Babul had done since the murder was nothing but pretension.

In January 2020, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was assigned to investigate the case.

On 11 May, the PBI interrogated Babul in custody and found his involvement in the case. It submitted a 575-page final report of the case to the court on 12 May.

On the same day, Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a murder case with Panchlaish Police Station accusing eight people, including Babul.

Showing him arrested in that case, the PBI grilled Babul in remand. He has remained in custody since 17 May last year.