BGB seized smuggled goods worth Tk146.59 crore in January

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized various types of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition worth a total of Tk1,46,59,82,000 by raiding the border areas and other places in the country in January this year.

The seized contraband includes 6.620kg of gold, 1,84,044 items of cosmetics, 9 pistols, 5 different types of guns, 8 magazines, 2.45 kg gun powder and 33 rounds, said a press release.

Also last month, BGB seized a large amount of drugs.

The seized drugs and narcotics include 10,48,169 pieces of Yaba tablets, 8.12kg of crystal meth ice, 39.374 kg of heroin, 11,976 bottles of Phencidyl, 19,724 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,296 litres of local liquor, 1,01,760 pieces of intoxicating tablets, 1,038 cans of beer, 654 kg of cannabis, 1,84,545 narcotic injections, 4.845 kg of cocaine among other things.

Legal action has been taken against 57 Bangladeshi nationals, 6 Indian nationals and 187 Myanmar nationals for illegally crossing the border in BGB raids on the border.