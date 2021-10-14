BGB deployed in 22 districts following Cumilla incident

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers have been deployed in 22 districts across the country to maintain law and order as tensions escalate over the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

"We have deployed our members to total 22 districts so far. They will assist the local authorities till Durga Puja ends," Lieutenant Colonel Faizur Rahman, director (operation) of the BGB, told The Business Standard on Thursday.



He further said, "Additional BGB members will be deployed in other districts, including Dhaka, if needed."

At least three people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur last night following the Cumilla incident. Besides, attacks on puja mandaps were also reported in Gazipur today.

Earlier on Wednesday, a press note was issued by the Press Information Department addressing the incident.

It reads, "The news of demeaning the holy Quran in Cumilla has come to the notice of the government and it is being investigated."

Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, in an emergency announcement, said, "Don't take law into your own hands. Everyone should maintain religious harmony and peace."

"Anyone involved in destroying religious harmony [in the country] must be brought under the ambit of law and arrangements be made to give proper punishment," the state minister added.