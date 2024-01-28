BGB director general visits Bangladesh-Myanmar border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan paid a visit to Bangladesh-Myanmar border areas on Sunday (28 January).

He visited Palongkhali BOP in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya, Tumburu BOP and Ghumdhum border area in Bandarban's Naikhongchari, and Hoikang BOP in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and adjacent border areas, reads a press release.

During the visit, the BGB director general exchanged views with all levels of BGB members on duty at the border. He instructed everyone to perform their duties with utmost professionalism as well as to be extremely vigilant in dealing with any situation arising at the border.