BBS to assess natural resources in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has decided to gather Natural Resource Accounts (NRA) for the first time in Bangladesh.

"NRA is a process of estimating the value of natural resource depletion and degradation due to economic activities. NRA links nature with economic progress," said Mohammad Saddam Hossain Khan, focal point, Environment, Climate Change and Disaster Statistics (ECDS) Cell of BBS.

Mohammad Saddam Hossain Khan was speaking as the keynote presenter at the seminar titled "Natural resource accounts (NRA) under UN system of environmental economic accounting (SEEP)" organised by BBS and Food and Agriculture Organisation at BBS Auditorium today (18 April).

Mohammad Saddam Hossain Khan said, "We still don't know how much oxygen we consume, how much carbon we emit. We will get a firsthand idea about natural resources through this process.

"Our economy will be strengthened [through NRA]. If we can go for nature-based solutions then we can reach various goals including zero poverty and zero hunger."

He also said, "We will get data from 46 government organisations and form NRA from the data analysis."

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, who was present as the chief guest, said, "If we do sustainable development then the environment will be protected alongside development. If we do not know the value of natural resources, how can we protect nature? That's why the NRA is important."

"This is the first time we will start accounting for natural resources. In 2024, we cannot work with data from 2021. We need live data. So, we need to increase our capacity at the local level."

"Maximum utilisation of resources must be ensured, for that we have to know how much resources we have," said the minister.

He said, along with our Bangabandhu-2 satellite, 11 more satellites will be installed, using which data will be obtained regarding climate change and environment.

Referring to the use of 13 crore metric tonnes of agricultural soil in brick kilns every year, the minister said, "You cannot compensate cutting down the forest in one place by planting trees elsewhere. Mangrove forests in Chattogram and Chakoria are being destroyed and shrimp farming is being done.

"No one can harm the environment anymore. Whatever happens now will be in the national interest."

He also said, in order to bring about fundamental changes in Bangladesh, importance should be given to the protection of nature.

"The image of Bangladesh in the next 50 years depends on how much we have managed to protect our nature," he added.