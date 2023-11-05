B’baria-2 by-polls: Independent candidate alleges rigging

Ziaul Haque Mridha in election campaign of Brahmanbaria-2 constituency. (Photo Collected)

Allegations of vote-rigging have emerged in the by-polls to Brahmanbaria-2.

Independent candidate Ziaul Haque Mridha brought the allegations while speaking to reporters at 2:00pm today.

In some centers of Ashuganj, there were blatant cases of people flooding the votes for Boat.

He claimed there were flawed voter lists and fake votes being cast in Sharifpur, Andidil, Jatrapur, Baratalla, Tekerpar, Charchartala, and Naoghat center.

"I demand cancellation of Sharifpur voting," added Ziaul Haque.

Rejecting the allegation, Assistant Returning Officer Shemal Chandra Basak said the idea of fake votes was absurd.

"The lists we have distributed were delivered from the Election Commission'' he added.