RAB arrests 290 people for involvement in violence during quota protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 02:38 pm

Related News

RAB arrests 290 people for involvement in violence during quota protests

Among the arrestees, 71 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 02:38 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

At least 290 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a nationwide drive for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes that took place between quota protesters and law enforcement agencies recently.

Among the arrestees, 71 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

"We're arresting the suspects based on CCTV footages and secret information. Legal steps are underway against the arrestees," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, around 2,357 people were arrested in 209 cases filed with different police stations under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) over the last few days.

At least 290 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a nationwide drive for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes that took place between quota protesters and law enforcement agencies recently.

Among the arrestees, 71 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

"We're arresting the suspects based on CCTV footages and secret information. Legal steps are underway against the arrestees," he said.

Earlier, around 2,357 people were arrested in 209 cases filed with different police stations under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) over the last few days.

Top News / Law & order

Bangladesh / Rapid Action Battalion / Law and Order

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos