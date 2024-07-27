RAB arrests 290 people for involvement in violence during quota protests

At least 290 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a nationwide drive for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes that took place between quota protesters and law enforcement agencies recently.

Among the arrestees, 71 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

"We're arresting the suspects based on CCTV footages and secret information. Legal steps are underway against the arrestees," he said.

Earlier, around 2,357 people were arrested in 209 cases filed with different police stations under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) over the last few days.

