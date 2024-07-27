Still no decision on resuming passenger train operation

While the government and private offices may start in full swing tomorrow (28 July) after a relaxation of the curfew, the railway authority is yet to decide on resuming the passenger train operation.

"We have not made any decision over passenger train operation till today. We will operate once we find the railway is safe for the passengers. It may take time. Now we only operate oil trains with the support of BGB," said Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway.

Earlier on 24 July, the Bangladesh Railway had decided to resume operation. But at night on the same day, they backtracked on the decision to resume passenger train operations from 25 July.

Rail communication was suspended on 18 July in the face of obstruction in Dhaka's Mohakhali amid the quota reform movement.

According to the authorities, the unrest damaged railway lines in different parts of the country.