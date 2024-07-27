Railway’s East Zone suffers Tk 21.7 crore loss during violence over quota reform

The East Zone of Bangladesh Railway has suffered a loss of Tk 21.70 crore during the nationwide violence over quota reform as 40 bogies of different trains were damaged and four bogies were set on fire by miscreants.

The information was revealed by a probe body formed by the Bangladesh Railway.

A number of locomotives and bogies were also vandalised during the violence, it said.

On July 18, the quota reform protesters enforced a "complete shutdown".

The railway authorities suspended movement of trains from July 18.

Sushil Kumar Haldar, chief signal and telecommunication engineer of Bangladesh Railway, said a probe body was formed by the East Zone to ascertain the damage caused by the attacks. "The commercial department suffered the most, followed by the mechanical department," he said.

According to the report, seven compartments of 'Sonar Bangla Express' were vandalised while 13 compartments of 'Chattala Express', six of 'Jamalpur Express', eight of 'Parabat Express' and two of 'Kishoreganj Express' were vandalised during the nationwide violence.

Besides, four compartments of 'Kishoreganj Express' were set on fire while the locomotives of Chattala Express, Kishoreganj Express and Karnaphuli Commuter trains were also vandalised during the mayhem.

Meanwhile, the railway has incurred a huge loss due to the suspension of train movement on different routes as the authorities concerned of Bangladesh Railway have decided to return the money for tickets purchased for July 18 to 23, worth around Tk 16.28 crore.

The report said that the railway authorities have to refund Tk 11.70 crore to the passengers of Dhaka division under East Zone and Tk 4.58 crore to the Chattogram division passengers.

Saiful Islam, Manager of Railway East Zone Division (Chattogram), said, "It is not possible to refund the money for the tickets sold to the passengers until the internet is fully operational."

No decision has been taken yet about the resumption of the train movement, he said.

The authorities concerned started operation of oil-laden trains from Friday. Four-oil-laden trains moved from Chattogram Railway Station, escorted by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members.