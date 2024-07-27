PM Hasina visits NITOR to see the injured of quota violence

UNB
27 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 01:13 pm

PM Hasina visits NITOR to see the injured of quota violence

The premier gave the necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the victims.

UNB
27 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 01:13 pm
Photo: Focus Bangla
Photo: Focus Bangla

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has visited National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) to see the injured people who came under attacks during the recent countrywide violence today (27 July).

She went to the NITOR, popularly known as Pongu Hospital, at about 9am and inquired about the condition of the patients who are now undergoing treatment there after being attacked during the student movement for reformation of quota in public service.

The premier gave the necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the victims.

Photo: Focus Bangla
Photo: Focus Bangla

She also assured the injured people of extending all sorts of assistance to ensure their proper treatment.

Nitor Director Prof. Dr Kazi Shamim Uzzaman apprised the prime minister of the treatment of the victims.

The prime minister became emotional after seeing the condition of the injured people and was found trying her best to hold back tears.

Nationwide mayhem was a conspiracy to destroy economy: PM

Earlier, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10 in the capital on Thursday morning and ransacked Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban on Friday morning to see the extent of damages after these establishments came under attack during the violence.

She also visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday morning and inquired about those who were admitted there for treatment of injuries they suffered during the violence.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen and State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana accompanied the prime minister.

