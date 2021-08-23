Barishal issue settled; it was a misunderstanding!

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 03:06 pm

Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Awami League leaders held a fruitful meeting with the district and police administration amid the tension situation that arose after the attack

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

After six days of attack at the residence of Barishal UNO and subsequent protests and cases, Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and local administration have brought an end to the issue last night saying it was a misunderstanding.

Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Awami League leaders held a fruitful meeting with the district and police administration amid the tense situation after the attack.

The meeting was held at the official residence of Barishal Deputy Commissioner Saiful Hassan around 9pm on Sunday.

According to meeting sources, everyone has agreed not to take any further action.

The meeting aiming to settling the dispute that arose from the "unwanted" incident on 18 August night due to a "misunderstanding" between city corporation workers and Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Munibur Rahman, said a midnight release of the city corporation.

The city corporation and the district administration expressed their commitment of unity and sincerity for building a prosperous Digital Bangladesh, said the release.

AKM Jahangir, president of Barishal Metropolitan Awami League, also attended the nearly two-hour meeting at the DC's residence. Barishal District Awami League General Secretary Talukder Md Yunus and city corporation's Panel Mayor Gazi Naimul Hossain Litu also accompanied Sadiq to the meeting.

SM Aktaruzzaman, deputy inspector general of police in Barishal Range, the district's Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain and RAB-8 Commander Additional DIG Jamil Hasan also attended the meeting.

A source, who attended the meeting, said that Wednesday's attack, clashes and subsequent incidents were due to misunderstandings. Everyone agreed that such an unfortunate incident should not happen again. At the same time, it was decided that everyone would cooperate to maintain peace, order and stability.

"It is the misunderstanding between us," said Jahangir Hossain, the president of the City Awami League unit adding that they have ended it.

Both the administration and city corporation would work unitedly for the better development of Barishal and ensure congenial atmosphere in the city.

"The commissioner invited us to have a tea party in his official residence but he offered us dinner. We have build a relationship with ourselves," he added.

Earlier, a clash took place between the supporters of the Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and members of Ansar when the latter two allegedly tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal on 18 August.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes among police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.

Cases from both parties were filed over the clashes.

