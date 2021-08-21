Barishal attack: 21 people arrested so far

Bangladesh

UNB
21 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 06:33 pm

Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo

Police have arrested 21 people in connection with the cases filed over the attack on the residence of Barishal Sadar UNO till Saturday noon, said police.

Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said "So far police have arrested 21 people in connection with the attack on the residence of the UNO and 13 of them were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday while the rest on Saturday from different parts of the city."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the clash broke out between the supporters of the AL, BCL and members of Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal Wednesday night.

Five people suffered bullet wounds during the clash.

According to witnesses, the city corporation staff went to the residence of UNO Munibur to lower a banner hanging over the area.

At one stage, the UNO came out and enquired about the matter, leading to a verbal altercation between him and Swapan Kumar Das, a city corporation staff.

During this time, some 25-30 people entered the complex, and a scuffle broke out between Ansar and the mob, triggering a clash. At one stage, the Ansar members opened fire on them.

On information, police rushed to the spot and charged batons to disperse the mob.

Some 25 people were injured in the clashes with the police and Ansar.

Two separate cases were filed in this connection.

Barishal clash

