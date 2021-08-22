Misunderstanding over Barishal incident to be resolved shortly: Tazul

The misunderstanding that occurred cantering a minor issue between the Barishal City Corporation and administration in Barishal will be resolved shortly, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam on Sunday.

"Misunderstandings can emerge while working together, and they get resolved with time," he said while talking to the reporters at the ministry.

"The City Corporation men were removing unnecessary posters and wastes while a misunderstanding occurred with the local administration," the minister said.

"Later, the local leaders went to the spot to resolve the matter," he said, adding that "What really happened will be revealed with time."

"Primarily police will investigate the incident as cases have been filed over the incident," he stated.

"Legal action will be taken if the investigation finds someone guilty regarding the matter," the minister said, adding that the City Corporation has been provided with necessary directions in this regard.

Earlier, a clash took place between the supporters of the Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and members of Ansar when the latter two allegedly tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal on 18 August.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes among police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.

