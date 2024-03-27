Bangladesh's story is one of extraordinary strength, perseverance and determination: UNGA president

A reception hosted by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York to celebrate Independence and National Day of Bangladesh. Photo: UNB

With a well-educated workforce and a dynamic youth population, modern Bangladesh has overcome remarkable odds to become an economic powerhouse in South Asia, said President of the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Dennis Francis.

Francis made the comment while delivering remarks as the chief guest at a reception hosted by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York to celebrate Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

The president of the UN General Assembly mentioned that Bangladesh's story is one of extraordinary strength, perseverance and determination in the most trying of times.

He also stated that in addressing the United Nations, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman eloquently ushered in fresh ideas for building a world free from economic inequalities, social injustice, and the threats of nuclear war.

At the reception, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith delivered welcome remarks and mentioned that even after the Liberation War that caused unprecedented destruction, Bangladesh was able to demonstrate remarkable resilience and achieve tremendous success in its development trajectory.

Especially over the last decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for development.

Ambassador Muhith paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, three million martyrs, two hundred thousand women who were victims of sexual violence and all heroic freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifice for Bangladesh's independence. He also expressed most sincere gratitude to the friendly nations who accelerated Bangladesh's victory by extending all possible support – both at the battlefield and at the diplomatic front.

Both president of the General Assembly and the permanent representative of Bangladesh referred to the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's membership to the United Nations.

Ambassador Muhith further mentioned that guided by the famous dictum of the Father of the Nation: "Friendship to all, malice towards none", Bangladesh joined the UN family 50 years ago and made multilateralism an absolute priority.

He also reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to make value-driven contribution to all important UN discourses.

The event was attended by around 150 Permanent Representatives, high officials of the UN Secretariat, international media personalities, think tank and other dignitaries.

The event started with hoisting of national flag and playing the national anthem.