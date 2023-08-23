Bangladeshis in US to get NID cards soon: EC Rashida

After Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the process of providing National Identity (NID) Cards for Bangladeshis living in the United States will be started soon, said Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana.

"The NID distribution work across the world is being done gradually. Simultaneous distribution in all countries will require more manpower, hence it will be implemented in more countries in phases," she told reporters following a meeting with district and upazila election officials in Munshiganj regarding NIDs on Wednesday (23 August).

She mentioned that the election commissioners have personally engaged at the field level to speed up the process of obtaining national identity card.

Monitoring has also been increased to ensure that citizens are not harassed while carrying out this important task, she added.

The election commissioner also said the National Identity Card has now become an essential document for individuals, as it is required for various crucial activities and processes.

"We want people, who are eligible, to get national identity cards very swiftly. This is why we are personally visiting different locations," she said.

District Election Officer Bashir Ahmed, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Afifa Khan along with various upazila election officers were present in the exchange meeting.