Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

Bangladesh

Mohsin Bhuiyan
06 April, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

The Bangladeshi passport is in the fifth position in South Asia

Mohsin Bhuiyan
06 April, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 09:35 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladeshi passport has again ranked the ninth weakest globally as its holder can travel to just 40 out of 227 destinations around the world without a prior visa, according to the second quarter edition of the Henley Passport Index 2022.

The index released on Tuesday by Henley and Partners placed Bangladesh at the 104th position among 112 spots. Kosovo and Libya are also holding the same position.

Bangladesh had ranked 103rd among 111 spots in the first quarter edition of the index published in January this year. 
In the fourth quarter edition of the 2021 index, Bangladesh was in the 108th position among 116 spots in the index released last October. 

According to the index, among the 40 destinations that a Bangladeshi passport holder can travel to, 15 are in Africa, 11 in the Caribbean, seven in Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), six in Asia, and one in South America.

With a Bangladeshi passport, it is not possible to visit any European country without a prior visa.

Meanwhile, the Japanese and Singaporean passport holders are allowed to go to a record 192 destinations visa-free, which is why both the passports continue to share the top position on the index.

Germany and South Korea hold the second place jointly, with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 190. 

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain share the third place, as their passport holders are able to access 189 destinations around the world without having to acquire a visa in advance.

Updated quarterly, the recent edition of the index ranked passports of 199 countries in 112 spots according to the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a prior visa.

The index is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association.

The passport of the Maldives is the most powerful in South Asia (ranked 60th), enabling visa-free entry to 88 countries, followed by India (84th), Bhutan (91st), and Sri Lanka (103rd).

Bangladesh is in the fifth position in South Asia, above Nepal (106th) and Pakistan (109th).

Afghanistan is at the bottom of the ranking in South Asia and also in the world. Its people can visit only 26 destinations worldwide without acquiring a visa in advance.

Top News

Bangladeshi Passport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

12h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

13h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

1h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

2h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

3h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma