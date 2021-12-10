One day the whole world will respect Bangladesh's passport: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that a day will come when the world will respect the passports of Bangladesh.

"Along with economic development, achievements in the social sector in Bangladesh are commendable. In just 50 years, this achievement of Bangladesh has been recognized by the whole world. The day will come in the future when every country's embassy will respect the passport of Bangladesh,"

The minister stated this while speaking as the chief guest at the 10th day of the 16-day gala celebration titled "Bijoyer 50 Bochhor: Laal Shobujer Mohotshab" organised by the FBCCI.

He said the freedom fighters have risked their lives for the hope of a non-exploitative and prosperous Bangladesh. Under the prudent leadership of the prime minister that dream has now come true.

The 10th day of the 16-day mega festival focused on the culture of Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

Speaking on the occasion, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said, "These two divisions have a rich history and heritage. Khulna and Sylhet also contribute a lot to the national economy.

Speaking as the special guest, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "Bangabandhu has brought Bangladesh on the path of development, and Bangladesh has now become a role model of development under the able leadership of his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He called upon the young generation to take part in the formation of the country.