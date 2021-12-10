One day the whole world will respect Bangladesh's passport: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 09:32 pm

Related News

One day the whole world will respect Bangladesh's passport: Momen

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 09:32 pm
One day the whole world will respect Bangladesh&#039;s passport: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that a day will come when the world will respect the passports of Bangladesh.

"Along with economic development, achievements in the social sector in Bangladesh are commendable. In just 50 years, this achievement of Bangladesh has been recognized by the whole world. The day will come in the future when every country's embassy will respect the passport of Bangladesh,"

The minister stated this while speaking as the chief guest at the 10th day of the 16-day gala celebration titled "Bijoyer 50 Bochhor: Laal Shobujer Mohotshab" organised by the FBCCI.

He said the freedom fighters have risked their lives for the hope of a non-exploitative and prosperous Bangladesh. Under the prudent leadership of the prime minister that dream has now come true.

The 10th day of the 16-day mega festival focused on the culture of Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

Speaking on the occasion, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said, "These two divisions have a rich history and heritage. Khulna and Sylhet also contribute a lot to the national economy.

Speaking as the special guest, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "Bangabandhu has brought Bangladesh on the path of development, and Bangladesh has now become a role model of development under the able leadership of his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He called upon the young generation to take part in the formation of the country.

Top News

Bangladeshi Passport / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Alifia Squad: The dream of taking dance forms to newer heights

1h | Splash
Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

12h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

12h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

3h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

6h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study