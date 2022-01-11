Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 

Bangladesh has jumped five notches to 103rd position in the latest Henley Passport Index.

The country shares the position with Kosovo and Libya.

The earlier index released on October 2021 by Henley & Partners had placed Bangladesh at the 108th position.

In South Asia, Bangladesh is ahead of Pakistan (108th) and Nepal (105th).

According to the index, Bangladeshi passport holders are granted visa-free access to only 40 nations and sovereign states.

Singapore and Japan have topped the ranking published Tuesday (11 January) with visa-free access to 192 countries.

Germany and South Korea jointly retained 2nd place, having access to 190 destinations.

Afghanistan has the least powerful passport ranked 111th position. The Afghan passport holders can enter only 26 states without a visa.

Neighbouring India improved its passport power ranking in 83rd place. It now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide.

The recent edition of the index ranked passports of 199 countries in 111 spots, based on the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a prior visa.

The passport of the Maldives is the most powerful in South Asia (58th) enabling visa-free entry to 88 countries.