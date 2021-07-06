Bangladeshi passport still 11th weakest globally 

The Bangladeshi passport is still the 11th weakest globally and the holders can travel to just 41 out of 227 countries around the world without a prior visa.

According to the third quarter edition of the Henley Passport Index 2021 released today, Bangladesh is at the 106th position alongside Lebanon and Sudan among 116 spots.

Bangladesh had ranked 100th in the second quarter edition published in April among 110 spots and was in 101st position in the first quarter edition.

The recent edition of the index ranked passports of 199 countries based on the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a prior visa.

Bangladesh's position dropped six notches from the previous quarter edition while the number of countries its holders can visit without a prior visa has not changed.

Among the 41 destinations that a Bangladeshi can travel to, 16 are in Africa, 11 in the Caribbean, seven in Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), six in Asia, and one in South America.

With a Bangladeshi passport, it is not possible to visit any European country without a prior visa.

Meanwhile, Japanese passport holders are allowed to go to a record 193 destinations visa-free, which is why the passport holds the top position on the index.

Singapore remains in 2nd place, having access to 192 destinations while South Korea continues to share 3rd place with Germany, each with 191 destinations.

Dr Christian H Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and the inventor of the passport index concept, said, "It's uncertain how long travel restrictions will remain in place, but it seems clear that global mobility will be seriously hampered throughout 2021 at least."

