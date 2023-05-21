Bangladeshi experts walk into Guangxi to perceive ethnic culture

Bangladesh

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
21 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 07:06 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi experts walk into Guangxi to perceive ethnic culture

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
21 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 07:06 pm

To vividly introduce to the international community of the colorful and unique folk culture and living standards improvement experience of the Zhuang and Yao ethnic groups, the "International Media Tour" was recently held in China with the participation of the Overseas mainstream media journalists, experts and scholars, and international students.

Two Bangladeshi expatriates living in China got the opportunity to take part in the event. They are the Business Standard China Correspondent Mohammad Saiyedul Islam who is also a Doctoral fellow at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, and Mahfuzur Rahman an International Student at Guilin University of Electronic Technology

Between 17-20 May, the "International Media Tour" was held in Laibin City of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region which is well-known for its profound history, splendid culture, and enchanting scenery. This trip was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Party Committee of Laibin City of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The purpose of this visit is to vividly introduce to the international community the great colorful and unique folk culture and living standards improvement experience of the Zhuang and Yao ethnic groups living in the Guangxi Autonomous Region of China, to become cultural messengers and friendship bridges that promote friendly exchanges between Laibin city and other countries in the world, and to enhance people-to-people bonds and cooperation.

Bangladeshi student Mahfuzur Rahman said I am invited by the local government of Laibin city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to visit and enjoy their local culture and a motor show in Jinxiu Yao autonomous county of Laibin city. It was a great experience for me as I meet many friends from different countries on this trip and came to know more about the Yao minority people's culture, traditions, and lifestyle. We visited a small village of Yao people where we enjoyed the traditional climb dating and their local food, also tried their locally grown tea which was really amazing. We also participated in a motor show that was hosted by the local government and it was a unique experience to see and know about different kinds of motorbikes very closely. A cultural night and game show were taken place in the motor show which was really enjoyable.

Khairullina Yuliya, an international student from Kazakhstan said we visited a traditional medical clinic where we experienced Yao-style traditional medicine bath. It was a great experience to see and feed forest monkeys in the national reservoir park. We ended our trip by visiting Xincheng County in Laibin City where we tried traditional costumes and performed some traditional dances with local people. The trip was really enjoyable. The local tradition really attracted me and I will like to visit them again.

During the four-day tour, the visiting group saw the high-quality economic development of Laibin City, the exquisite culture of the Zhuang and Yao ethnic groups, the government's initiatives in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, the development of the industrial and tourism industry, the tea culture and rural folk culture, the experience of Yao ethnic medicine making, participating in activities including dance, handicraft experience, Zhuang and Yao ethnic song rhythm experience.

A group of 21 foreign journalists, scholars, and international students from different countries and regions including Bangladesh, France, Madagascar, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Cambodia participated in the tour.

ethnic / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

12h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

11h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

23h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination