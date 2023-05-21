Bangladeshi experts walk into Guangxi to perceive ethnic culture

To vividly introduce to the international community of the colorful and unique folk culture and living standards improvement experience of the Zhuang and Yao ethnic groups, the "International Media Tour" was recently held in China with the participation of the Overseas mainstream media journalists, experts and scholars, and international students.

Two Bangladeshi expatriates living in China got the opportunity to take part in the event. They are the Business Standard China Correspondent Mohammad Saiyedul Islam who is also a Doctoral fellow at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, and Mahfuzur Rahman an International Student at Guilin University of Electronic Technology

Between 17-20 May, the "International Media Tour" was held in Laibin City of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region which is well-known for its profound history, splendid culture, and enchanting scenery. This trip was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Party Committee of Laibin City of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The purpose of this visit is to vividly introduce to the international community the great colorful and unique folk culture and living standards improvement experience of the Zhuang and Yao ethnic groups living in the Guangxi Autonomous Region of China, to become cultural messengers and friendship bridges that promote friendly exchanges between Laibin city and other countries in the world, and to enhance people-to-people bonds and cooperation.

Bangladeshi student Mahfuzur Rahman said I am invited by the local government of Laibin city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to visit and enjoy their local culture and a motor show in Jinxiu Yao autonomous county of Laibin city. It was a great experience for me as I meet many friends from different countries on this trip and came to know more about the Yao minority people's culture, traditions, and lifestyle. We visited a small village of Yao people where we enjoyed the traditional climb dating and their local food, also tried their locally grown tea which was really amazing. We also participated in a motor show that was hosted by the local government and it was a unique experience to see and know about different kinds of motorbikes very closely. A cultural night and game show were taken place in the motor show which was really enjoyable.

Khairullina Yuliya, an international student from Kazakhstan said we visited a traditional medical clinic where we experienced Yao-style traditional medicine bath. It was a great experience to see and feed forest monkeys in the national reservoir park. We ended our trip by visiting Xincheng County in Laibin City where we tried traditional costumes and performed some traditional dances with local people. The trip was really enjoyable. The local tradition really attracted me and I will like to visit them again.

During the four-day tour, the visiting group saw the high-quality economic development of Laibin City, the exquisite culture of the Zhuang and Yao ethnic groups, the government's initiatives in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, the development of the industrial and tourism industry, the tea culture and rural folk culture, the experience of Yao ethnic medicine making, participating in activities including dance, handicraft experience, Zhuang and Yao ethnic song rhythm experience.

A group of 21 foreign journalists, scholars, and international students from different countries and regions including Bangladesh, France, Madagascar, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Cambodia participated in the tour.