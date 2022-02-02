Bangladeshi curator Dipa holds art exhibition in Birmingham

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 09:52 am

Bangladeshi curator Dipa holds art exhibition in Birmingham

The exhibition will be held from 5 February to 4 April

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 09:52 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi researcher and curator Dipa Mahbuba Yasmin organised a two-month-long art exhibition at the Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham.

The Midlands Arts Centre also known as MAC, will host the exhibition, "When Speech is Forced Down, Art Must Speak", from 5 February to 4 April, said a press release.

In 2018, Bangladeshi citizen Dipa was received the Research and Development Award by the Transforming Narratives, Birmingham, for her ongoing research on some of the most neglected art and cultural forms in Bangladesh.

According to the media release, she got funding from Arts Council England to transform her research into visual arts. The exhibition is going to be open with all those research visuals and prospects.

It has evolved over the centuries and encompasses the sexual diversity of several social and cultural groups of Bangladesh. The dimensions of various dialogue discourse up to modern art have been mixed over the centuries and have combined the influences of Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Christianity.

It has been expressed in various forms including art craft, music-dance-drama, and folklore. The themes explore gender identities including asexuality, gender, sexual diversity, and queer experiences through art, film, and craft.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Although many of the artists are not formally trained in the field of fine arts, their art has nonetheless acquired a unique and powerful visual language. It also serves as a means of strong collective activism.

Through their work, the artists reflect themselves and their surroundings, addressing different views of gender politics.

The project is to trial theories about what queer projects in local government contexts could contribute to positive cultural change.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The MAC will be presented in partnership with the Art Council England and Transforming Narratives as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival for the Commonwealth Games.

