'Auric Vibrance', a solo art exhibition by artist Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, commenced yesterday, 3 December and will run till 24 December.

Being held at the Edge Gallery, Gulshan 2, the 21 day long exhibition will be displaying 40 of Nipa's artworks, each carefully encompassing the very essence of everyday experiences.

Nipa skillfully transcends conventional boundaries,and harmonises with the ballet of dancing pigments.