Shilpakala Academy kicks off month-long art exhibition

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka has kicked-off 'Ganajagaran Art Exhibition 2023' with the participation of more than 300 artists and photographers.

A national photo competition and an art camp is being organised at the exhibition which is taking place from 30 December to 31 January, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky inaugurated the exhibition at an opening ceremony on Saturday.

The exhibition will run daily from 11am to 7pm at the academy's National Gallery No. 2, 3 and 4.