'Rising Echoes' depicts effects of modern dev, climate change

Works of an artist and a photographer have portrayed pitfalls of development and miseries caused by climate change effects as reflected in an exhibition at Batighar – Smritite Sharaney Aly Zaker.

Photographer Mrittika Gain has showcased through her lens adversities faced by people of Kalabogi village in Dakop, Khulna, due to climate-induced river erosion and artist Hlubaishu Chowdhuri has highlighted through her paintings the disfigurement of natural landscape due to construction of Kaptai Dam in Rangamati, said a press release.

The 10-day exhibition titled 'Rising Echoes' has been organised by Mongol Deep Foundation and curated by Shamsul Alam Helal, a curator, educator and visual artist. He has curated exhibitions in Chobi Mela and Dhaka Art Summit.

"As Bangladeshis, it is important for us to acknowledge and work for communities who suffer. The erosion of Shibsa river because of climate change and creation of Kaptai Lake for Kaptai Dam are two such examples," Chairperson of Mongol Deep Foundation Sara Zaker told a press meet at the exhibition on Saturday.

She added, "Exhibitions like these help raise awareness so that we can forge a path towards a compassionate and sustainable future."

Mrittika Gain, born and brought up in Khulna, is currently working on social issues through photography and Hlubaishu Chowdhuri, a member of the Marma community of Chittagong Hill Tracts, is an assistant professor at Chittagong University.