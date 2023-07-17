Bangladesh won't survive if farmers do not survive: SM Rezaul Karim

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said more investment should be made in the prosperity of agriculture.

He said those who are associated with agriculture - fish farming, poultry, cattle and goat rearing, crops, fruit and vegetable producers should take initiative to solve the problems of all.

"It should be remembered that agriculture and farmers are the life of Bangladesh. Everything possible should be done to improve their prosperity and quality of life," said the minister while addressing the chief guest at the opening ceremony of a skill development training organised for agricultural entrepreneurs of the district under the CSR program of United Commercial Bank at Pirojpur Community Center yesterday (16 July).

He said the present government gives the highest importance to the agriculture sector. Free seeds are being given to farmers; fertilizers are being given with subsidized agricultural inputs. Agriculture-dependent Bangladesh will not survive if agriculture is not saved. And if there is no agricultural production, there will be a shortage of food.

The minister said, farmers are our life. It is the responsibility of the state to keep agriculture alive. Realizing this, the present government has taken various initiatives for the development of agriculture and farmers. Electricity has been provided at low cost to farmers. Fertilizers, seeds and pesticides are being supplied to the farmers at low prices with government subsidies. Arrangements have been made to open a farmer's bank account for 10 takas. Agricultural loans are arranged at low interest and easy terms. Subsidy is also being provided on agricultural machinery. The minister said that due to the initiatives of the government, the country has achieved unprecedented progress in agriculture, fisheries and livestock. He thanked the United Commercial Bank for taking special projects in support of agriculture and farmers and called on other banks and private organizations to come forward in this regard. Presided over by Senior Executive Vice President of United Commercial Bank PlC Abul Kalam Azad at the inaugural event also spoke Deputy Managing Director and company secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, prominent agriculture and media personality Rezaul Karim Siddique, and other Officials of the local administration were present at the time.

Earlier in the morning, the Minister inaugurated the distribution of agricultural materials and plantation program among the farmers of Sadar Upazila under the CSR program of United Commercial Bank PLC in Najipur Upazila Chattwar. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Doctor Sanjeev Das along with local administration officials spoke at the time.

It should be noted that under UCB's agricultural assistance project 'Bhorosar Notun Janala', identifying the right agricultural and food entrepreneurs and providing training according to their needs, providing skill development training to a total of 13,000 agricultural entrepreneurs with 25 people from almost all the upazilas of 64 districts. In each of the 50 model upazilas, 60 agricultural entrepreneurs have been involved in climate-friendly crop production and expansion of agricultural mechanization facilities, providing assistance in food preservation and processing.