Fisheries Minister urges foreign importers to invest in Bangladesh's fisheries sector

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has urged foreign importers and entrepreneurs to invest in the fisheries sector of and to import seafood from Bangladesh.

The minister said this while exchanging views with importers and business representatives of different countries at Global Seafood Expo-2023 in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday.

He also assured of providing all-out support to foreign buyers in exporting fish, on behalf of the government.

Rezaul also said that the government is ready to provide various facilities including exemption of taxes if they invest in the Bangladesh fisheries sector.

Bangladesh's export income has increased to 26.96 percent in this fiscal year through exporting shrimp, dried fish, crab and other fish, said the minister.

Besides, the government is also providing assistance in the management of shrimp production in many ways including giving matching grants to the private sector for the production of disease-free shrimp of Bagda variety.

Meanwhile, the government has taken initiatives including converting the conventional shrimp hatcheries to SPF hatcheries, introducing cluster base shrimp cultivation, increase the production of shrimp farms, developing the standard of supply chain, to make digital database of the existing shrimp farms across the country, introduction of integrated e-traceability system, Enactment of Fisheries and Fishery (inspection and Quality Control) Act, 2020, implementation of National Residue Control Plan in coordination with the policy of European Union, establishment of international standard laboratory to control the quality of fisheries and fisheries product, monitoring regularly, and ensuring compliance by keeping pace with quality control regulations and requirements.

Later, the minister also visited different pavilions at the Global Seafood Expo-2023.