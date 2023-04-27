Fisheries Minister urges foreign importers to invest in Bangladesh's fisheries sector

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

Fisheries Minister urges foreign importers to invest in Bangladesh's fisheries sector

UNB
27 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:48 pm
Fisheries Minister urges foreign importers to invest in Bangladesh&#039;s fisheries sector

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has urged foreign importers and entrepreneurs to invest in the fisheries sector of and to import seafood from Bangladesh.

The minister said this while exchanging views with importers and business representatives of different countries at Global Seafood Expo-2023 in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday.

He also assured of providing all-out support to foreign buyers in exporting fish, on behalf of the government.

Rezaul also said that the government is ready to provide various facilities including exemption of taxes if they invest in the Bangladesh fisheries sector.

Bangladesh's export income has increased to 26.96 percent in this fiscal year through exporting shrimp, dried fish, crab and other fish, said the minister.

Besides, the government is also providing assistance in the management of shrimp production in many ways including giving matching grants to the private sector for the production of disease-free shrimp of Bagda variety.

Meanwhile, the government has taken initiatives including converting the conventional shrimp hatcheries to SPF hatcheries, introducing cluster base shrimp cultivation, increase the production of shrimp farms, developing the standard of supply chain, to make digital database of the existing shrimp farms across the country, introduction of integrated e-traceability system, Enactment of Fisheries and Fishery (inspection and Quality Control) Act, 2020, implementation of National Residue Control Plan in coordination with the policy of European Union, establishment of international standard laboratory to control the quality of fisheries and fisheries product, monitoring regularly, and ensuring compliance by keeping pace with quality control regulations and requirements.

Later, the minister also visited different pavilions at the Global Seafood Expo-2023.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim / SM Rezaul Karim / Global Seafood Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

3h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

1h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

2h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

19h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

18h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan