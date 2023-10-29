Farmer succumbs to bee stings in Ctg, three others injured

Nurul Alam, a 60-year-old farmer from Chattogram's Mirsrai, died after being stung by a bee.

Three more farmers were injured in the same incident.

The incident took place at 10 am on Sunday (29 October), in East Domkhali village of Saherkhali Union of the upazila.

Nurul Alam, the deceased, hailed from Alkathi Para area of the village, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals identified as Shahzajan (60), Md. Rubel (30), and Md. Monir Hossain (32) are from the same area. Shahjahan, whose injuries were more severe, has been admitted to the Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex. Rubel and Monir returned home after receiving initial first aid.

Mohammad Yusuf, Union Parishad member from Ward No. 9 of Saherkhali Union, recounted that a group of farmers were labouring in the fields in the morning when the swarm of bees suddenly attacked. "Several were injured, with Nurul Alam sustaining the most severe stings. He succumbed to his injuries within an hour. Later in the day, he was laid to rest following burial rites", he added.

Dr. Nur Uddin Rashed, health officer of Sitakunda Upazila, said a collective bee attack can lead to fatalities due to the toxins released into the body.

"Unfortunately, Nurul Alam could not be saved by the time he arrived. However, Shahjahan, who was critically injured, is under close observation and is receiving the necessary medical care", he added.