Bangladesh-US security dialogue in Washington on Wednesday

Bangladesh

UNB
04 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:26 am

Related News

Bangladesh-US security dialogue in Washington on Wednesday

UNB
04 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:26 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh will have a security dialogue with the US in Washington Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interests in a broader security sphere. 

At the 8th Security Dialogue, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation while Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Denise Jenkins will lead the US delegation.

This is the first time that a foreign secretary-level security dialogue is taking place between the two countries instead of the DG level.

Foreign Secretary Masud left Dhaka for the US Sunday to attend the dialogue.

He will also accompany Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday.

During US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's recent Bangladesh visit, the US shared a draft on the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) which is seen as a "gateway" to do more on the security front.

"We're very confident that we'll be able to get the issue settled so that we can do more on the security side together," she told reporters during a joint media briefing in Dhaka.

The US is pushing to conclude certain foundational defence agreements – GSOMIA and Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA), which are "essential" to enabling a closer defence relationship, expanding opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between two countries.

Bangladesh says it is still examining the proposals.

For 50 years, the US and Bangladesh have enjoyed cordial diplomatic ties and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defence trade, and defence institution building, according to the US Department of State.

The US engages Bangladesh through several bilateral and multilateral fora and the two governments continue to work together to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific.

Since 2015, the US has provided $66.9 million in foreign military financing (FMF) and $7.29 million in international military education and training (IMET) assistance to Bangladesh.

FMF assistance includes $10 million in bilateral programming and $56.9 million in Bay of Bengal Initiative Regional FMF.

The US Department of State's Bay of Bengal Initiative, through support provided via FMF, seeks to enhance the capacity of civilian and military actors to detect illicit activity within their borders and in the region.

Also, it aims to build networks and habits of cooperation to enable countries to share information, develop their capacity to respond promptly to illicit activity, and support our partners in enabling a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean.

Top News

Bangladesh / USA / Security Cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Rising military spending in the ‘return of geopolitics’

33m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

22h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

1d | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

13h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

14h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online