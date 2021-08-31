Bangladesh records 27 lakh new mobile internet users in July

Bangladesh records 27 lakh new mobile internet users in July

This takes the total mobile internet subscriber count in the country to 11.36 crore

Bangladesh has recorded about 27 lakh new mobile internet users in July.

This takes the total mobile internet user count in the country to 11.36 crore from 11.09 crore in June.

According to a Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC), internet subscriber means subscribers who have accessed the internet at least once in the preceding 90 days. 

While mobile operators registered a noticeable user surge in July, fixed internet providers, especially Internet Service Providers (ISP) and Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) recorded no growth. 

At the end of July, the country's total internet users (mobile and fixed-line) jumped to 12.37 crore from 12.09 crore in June, according to a BTRC report.

Meanwhile, mobile operators have secured five lakh new subscribers during this period. The total number of mobile subscribers reached 17.69 crore which was 17.64 crore in June.

The largest mobile operator Grameenphone registered some four lakh new subscribers and reached an 8.24-crore user base. State-owned Teletalk secured one lakh new users and the third-largest operator Banglalink managed to bag only 10,000 new users in July. Meanwhile, Robi Axiata lost some 30,000 users during the same period.

