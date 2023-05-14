Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room, emergency response team

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 06:55 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 07:23 am

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) opened a control room and emergency response team on Saturday (13 May) to deal with various issues related to Cyclone Mocha.

"In order to ensure that all types of telecommunication services continue during the disaster and post-disaster period to deal with the cyclone, all the subordinate organisations under BTRC have already been instructed to complete the necessary preparations from the Department of Posts and Telecommunications. BTRC has also issued instructions to all concerned licensees and telecom operators to set up Emergency Response Teams and control rooms," said a press release.

A 10-member emergency response team has also been formed by BTRC. The team will coordinate with the telecom operators to ensure uninterrupted service including round-the-clock monitoring of the telecommunication service system in the cyclone-affected areas and will continue close communication with the concerned district and upazila administrations.

The control room can be contacted at +8801552-202854 and +8801552-202886,

Apart from this, mobile operators, NTTN, ISP and other concerned licensees are taking necessary action by informing the control room if they face any problem in the operation of the coastal areas.

The local administration of the coastal districts has also taken all necessary preparations to tackle the Cyclone.

Meanwhile, the maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to hoist great danger signal No 10, as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha - over east central Bay and adjoining area moved North-Northeastwards and intensified further over the same area.

It is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northwesterly direction and cross Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar's coast between 6am to 3pm on Sunday (14 May), according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Besides, the maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal 8 while the maritime port of Mongla has been advised to hoist local warning signal 4.

