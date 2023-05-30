BTRC to fix mobile data price, reduce number of packages

Telecom

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 04:43 pm

BTRC to fix mobile data price, reduce number of packages

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 04:43 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is going to fix the minimum and maximum price of mobile data soon, while reducing the number of packages offered by 50%. 

In line with the "One country, one rate" campaign for broadband data, the telecommunication regulatory commission is going to set a floor and ceiling price for mobile data users, said commission officials at a stakeholder meeting held on Tuesday at its auditorium in the capital.

Mobile phone network operators, however, are more interested in improving the quality of services instead of capping package prices. 

In September last year, the telecom regulator fixed a price for broadband internet under the "One country, one rate" campaign.

But, as of now, no such pricing model exists for the mobile internet market. 

At present, mobile network operators can offer around 95 packages under three categories for four types of time validity.  

Before March last year, a maximum of 362 packages were offered by a network operator.

But the regulator is now eying to reduce the number by 50%.

Bangladesh ranked 12th in terms of receiving data at low prices worldwide, according to the "Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022"  by Cable.co.uk, a British organisation that reviews internet prices and speeds.

On average, it costs about Tk33 ($0.32) per gigabyte of mobile data in the country.

India ranks 5th, Nepal 10th, Sri Lanka 11th, Pakistan 13th, Bhutan 19th, Afghanistan 64th and Maldives 145th in South Asia for providing cheap mobile internet.

The report showed that the price of internet in Bangladesh was higher than France, Italy, and India. 

In November 2021, the BTRC unveiled a new guideline which ensured that mobile internet users would receive their unused data if they renew the same package before its expiry.

