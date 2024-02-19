BTRC vows to ensure affordable, quality connectivity

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 08:15 pm

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is working for the accessibility and affordability of high-quality telecommunications services for people from diverse backgrounds and across all regions of the country, says the regulator's chief.

In a view exchange programme with journalists at his office today, BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "We already have had our digital Bangladesh, which will turn into a smart nation."

He further said for this transformation, even the lowest earners in the remotest areas will need quality services at affordable prices from the telecommunication industry.

"Allocating more spectrum among the operators eying capacity expansion for superior voice call and internet data would be one aspect of the plan. Additionally, more network sites rollout and keeping an eye on the telecommunication industry's pricing would be other components," he said.

In many areas, mobile tower setup became difficult for companies due to the reluctance of the property owners.

Regarding the matter, BTRC officials said they have received a list of such spots. They are going to work with the local government authorities there to ensure site rollout for telecommunication network strengthening does not falter.

While addressing radiation concerns, BTRC officials assure the public that scientific research confirms radiation emitted from the mobile towers is significantly lower than the international tolerance limit.

The regulator acknowledges that quality of service continues to be a major area of customer dissatisfaction with telecom operators.

Bangladesh currently has approximately 44,000 mobile network towers, ensuring widespread coverage across the country.

