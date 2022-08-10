Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador

"Governments of the two countries can discuss the issues raised regarding Bangladeshis keeping money in Swiss banks," Ambassador Nathalie Chuard said

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 03:16 pm
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh government has never asked for particular information or data of any Swiss Bank account holder, said Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard.

"The Government of Bangladesh never asked for particular information or data from the Swiss bank. The Swiss government does not want any corruption money or laundered money to be deposited in Swiss banks. Governments of the two countries can discuss the issues raised regarding Bangladeshis keeping money in Swiss banks," Ambassador Nathalie Chuard said in response to a question from journalists at the National Press Club on Wednesday (10 August). 

She said the Swiss government is interested in increasing investment in the trade sector of Bangladesh. Already $130 million is being invested this year.

Money parked by Bangladeshi individuals and enterprises in Swiss banks hit a record high of 871.1 million Swiss francs (CHF) or about Tk8,265 crore in 2021 – a 55% rise from 562.9 million CHF a year ago.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) came up with the data in its annual banking statistics for 2021 released in June of this year. 

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

The growth rate of overall deposits from Bangladesh in Swiss banks was the highest among South Asian countries, followed by India.

In terms of the deposited figure, Indian money in the banks was the highest among South Asian countries, with a 50% rise to 3,828.9 million CHF, while Bangladesh stood second, followed by Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the Maldives and Bhutan. 

With a 10% increase, deposits by Pakistani citizens stood at 705.95 million CHF.

According to the SNB statistics, its data of "total liabilities" of Swiss banks to Bangladeshis includes all types of funds, including deposits from individuals, banks and other enterprises.

Bangladeshi individuals deposited 26.3 million CHF in Swiss banks in 2021, an 18% decrease year-on-year, while the amount from banks increased 59% to 844.5 million CHF.

The report explained that the deposits as "liabilities" of Swiss banks are the official figures provided to the SNB by the Swiss banks. The figures do not indicate anything about the much-talked-about illicit money, if any, parked by Bangladeshis there.

The lowest amount deposited was 0.34 million CHF in 2021, a 30% rise from the previous year, from Bhutan, followed by the Maldives at 3.32 million CHF.

Top News

Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Chuard / Switzerland / Swiss Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

1h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

2h | Videos
Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import