Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador

Bangladesh government has never asked for particular information or data of any Swiss Bank account holder, said Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard.

"The Government of Bangladesh never asked for particular information or data from the Swiss bank. The Swiss government does not want any corruption money or laundered money to be deposited in Swiss banks. Governments of the two countries can discuss the issues raised regarding Bangladeshis keeping money in Swiss banks," Ambassador Nathalie Chuard said in response to a question from journalists at the National Press Club on Wednesday (10 August).

She said the Swiss government is interested in increasing investment in the trade sector of Bangladesh. Already $130 million is being invested this year.

Money parked by Bangladeshi individuals and enterprises in Swiss banks hit a record high of 871.1 million Swiss francs (CHF) or about Tk8,265 crore in 2021 – a 55% rise from 562.9 million CHF a year ago.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) came up with the data in its annual banking statistics for 2021 released in June of this year.

The growth rate of overall deposits from Bangladesh in Swiss banks was the highest among South Asian countries, followed by India.

In terms of the deposited figure, Indian money in the banks was the highest among South Asian countries, with a 50% rise to 3,828.9 million CHF, while Bangladesh stood second, followed by Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the Maldives and Bhutan.

With a 10% increase, deposits by Pakistani citizens stood at 705.95 million CHF.

According to the SNB statistics, its data of "total liabilities" of Swiss banks to Bangladeshis includes all types of funds, including deposits from individuals, banks and other enterprises.

Bangladeshi individuals deposited 26.3 million CHF in Swiss banks in 2021, an 18% decrease year-on-year, while the amount from banks increased 59% to 844.5 million CHF.

The report explained that the deposits as "liabilities" of Swiss banks are the official figures provided to the SNB by the Swiss banks. The figures do not indicate anything about the much-talked-about illicit money, if any, parked by Bangladeshis there.

The lowest amount deposited was 0.34 million CHF in 2021, a 30% rise from the previous year, from Bhutan, followed by the Maldives at 3.32 million CHF.