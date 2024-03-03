Swiss Lotto to dish out over $70-mn jackpot

A record jackpot of 64.59 million Swiss francs ($73 .09 million) was won Saturday in Switzerland by a lucky single ticket-holder, Swiss Lotto said in a statement.

The winning ticket was held by a person in the German- or Italian-speaking part of Switzerland, it said, without elaborating.

The win is the biggest ever scooped by a single player in Swiss Lotto's more than 50-year-history, the ATS Keystone news agency reported.

The previous record stood at 48.6 million francs. While a larger prize of 70 million Swiss francs was reportedly paid out in 2016, it was split between three players.

Swiss Lotto said it had created more than 1,000 millionaires since it was first established in 1970.