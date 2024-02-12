Switzerland strongly committed to supporting Bangladesh in addressing Rohingya crisis: Ambassador

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Reto Renggli on Monday said Switzerland is strongly committed to supporting Bangladesh in addressing the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, they held a "positive and constructive" discussion on a whole array of bilateral topics and other issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Renggli highlighted the promising prospects economic cooperation holds.

The ambassador underlined Switzerland's role as a reliable and innovative development partner, among other things, promoting key universal principles such as good business practices, and the importance of multilateral cooperation and a vibrant civil society.

 

