Bangladesh-Nepal energy talks to begin on Thursday

Bangladesh and Nepal on Thursday will hold secretary-level talks on power and energy in Kathmandu.

The meeting aims to expedite bilateral works on the promotion of hydropower-related issues including joint investment, cooperation and energy trade.

However, a joint-secretary level meeting will take place on Wednesday, prior to the secretary-level meeting between the officials of the two countries, confirmed Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI).

"Thursday's meeting will approve the agendas that will be discussed at the joint-secretary level meeting," MoEWRI Joint Secretary Madhu Bhetuwal was quoted as saying by Nepal-based Englings newspaper Republica.

In the meeting, the Nepalese ministry is said to be forwarding a proposal to the Bangladeshi counterpart to construct 683MW Sunkoshi-3 Hydropower Project in collaboration.

Bangladesh had shown interest to build Sunkoshi-3 in the energy meeting held last year.

In this regard, a technical team from Bangladesh is also scheduled to visit the proposed project site on Tuesday.

The Nepal government has already prepared the Environmental Impact Assessment of Sunkoshi-3.

The proposed project will spread in four Nepali districts - Ramechhap, Sindhuli, Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk.

With the construction of the storage project, around 4,224 hectares of land area alongside the Sunkoshi and Tamakoshi rivers will be inundated.

According to the feasibility study report, the project will cost an estimated Rs159.72 billion (Nepali Rs1 = Tk0.74).

The project is scheduled to start construction in 2025 so as to be completed in 2031.

Nepal and Bangladesh went into an energy trade agreement back in 2018.