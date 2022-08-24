Bangladesh-Nepal energy talks to begin on Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
24 August, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

Bangladesh-Nepal energy talks to begin on Thursday

TBS Report 
24 August, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:30 am
Bangladesh-Nepal energy talks to begin on Thursday

Bangladesh and Nepal on Thursday will hold secretary-level talks on power and energy in Kathmandu.

The meeting aims to expedite bilateral works on the promotion of hydropower-related issues including joint investment, cooperation and energy trade.

However, a joint-secretary level meeting will take place on Wednesday, prior to the secretary-level meeting between the officials of the two countries, confirmed Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI).

"Thursday's meeting will approve the agendas that will be discussed at the joint-secretary level meeting," MoEWRI Joint Secretary Madhu Bhetuwal was quoted as saying by Nepal-based Englings newspaper Republica. 

In the meeting, the Nepalese ministry is said to be forwarding a proposal to the Bangladeshi counterpart to construct 683MW Sunkoshi-3 Hydropower Project in collaboration. 

Bangladesh had shown interest to build Sunkoshi-3 in the energy meeting held last year. 

In this regard, a technical team from Bangladesh is also scheduled to visit the proposed project site on Tuesday.  

The Nepal government has already prepared the Environmental Impact Assessment of Sunkoshi-3. 

The proposed project will spread in four Nepali districts - Ramechhap, Sindhuli, Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk.

With the construction of the storage project, around 4,224 hectares of land area alongside the Sunkoshi and Tamakoshi rivers will be inundated.

According to the feasibility study report, the project will cost an estimated Rs159.72 billion (Nepali Rs1 = Tk0.74). 

The project is scheduled to start construction in 2025 so as to be completed in 2031.

Nepal and Bangladesh went into an energy trade agreement back in 2018. 

Energy / South Asia

Bangladesh-Nepal ties / hydropower / Electricity / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

23h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

12h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

13h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

18h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally