Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill to be passed in next JS session: Law minister

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill will be passed in the next parliamentary session, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (24 January).

The minister comes up with the announcement in anticipation of the International Labor Organization's Governing Body meeting scheduled for March.

"A review meeting about the progress in enhancing labour rights and the working environment for workers, as well as advancements in amending the labour law, was held today," said the minister following discussions with officials from the labor ministry at the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

The minister said he will share the meeting minutes with the media after consultation with the prime minister. Present at the meeting were Labour Secretary Ehsan-e-Elahi, Law Secretary Golam Sarwar, Acting Secretary Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury from the Legislative Division, and other senior officials.

Highlighting the upcoming ILO Governing Board meeting in March, the minister said the proposal to raise the required percentage of workers' signatures for forming a trade union to 10% was deliberated during the session.

He expressed his perspective, saying, "In the formation of a trade union, it seems appropriate for our country's environment to consider the decision agreed by the workers and owners."

Additionally, Anisul Huq said a change has been made in the law in line with the prime minister's directives.

The minister emphasised the significant positive transformations in the working conditions of labourers over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

Responding to critics of Bangladesh's working environment, he urged them to compare conditions from 2003 to 2005 with those from 2012 to 2023.

On 2 November last year, Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill-2023 was passed in parliament and was sent to the president on 8 October for his consent.

But President Mohammed Shahabuddin did not sign the "Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill-2023" and sent it back to parliament for reconsideration.