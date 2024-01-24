Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill to be passed in next JS session: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill to be passed in next JS session: Law minister

The minister comes up with the announcement in anticipation of the International Labor Organization’s Governing Body meeting scheduled for March.

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 04:29 pm
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill will be passed in the next parliamentary session, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (24 January).

The minister comes up with the announcement in anticipation of the International Labor Organization's Governing Body meeting scheduled for March.

"A review meeting about the progress in enhancing labour rights and the working environment for workers, as well as advancements in amending the labour law, was held today," said the minister following discussions with officials from the labor ministry at the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister said he will share the meeting minutes with the media after consultation with the prime minister. Present at the meeting were Labour Secretary Ehsan-e-Elahi, Law Secretary Golam Sarwar, Acting Secretary Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury from the Legislative Division, and other senior officials.

Highlighting the upcoming ILO Governing Board meeting in March, the minister said the proposal to raise the required percentage of workers' signatures for forming a trade union to 10% was deliberated during the session.

He expressed his perspective, saying, "In the formation of a trade union, it seems appropriate for our country's environment to consider the decision agreed by the workers and owners."

Additionally, Anisul Huq said a change has been made in the law in line with the prime minister's directives.

The minister emphasised the significant positive transformations in the working conditions of labourers over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

Responding to critics of Bangladesh's working environment, he urged them to compare conditions from 2003 to 2005 with those from 2012 to 2023.

On 2 November last year, Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill-2023 was passed in parliament and was sent to the president on 8 October for his consent.

But President Mohammed Shahabuddin did not sign the "Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill-2023" and sent it back to parliament for reconsideration.

Top News

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill / Law Minister Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

2h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

4h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

4h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

1h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

1h | Videos
Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

3h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

8h | Videos