Bangladesh, India to work jointly to ensure cyber security: Palak

“A final agreement is expected to be signed in this regard between the two countries in the next three to six months,” he said.

State Minister for Posts , Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at a meeting at the Secretariat on 18 January. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Posts , Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at a meeting at the Secretariat on 18 January. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Posts , Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday said Bangladesh and India will work together to keep the cyber world safe. 

"A final agreement is expected to be signed in this regard between the two countries in the next three to six months," he said.

Palak was talking to journalists after a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Palak said the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cyber security five years ago. 

"A team of Indian cyber security experts visited Bangladesh three months ago. It was discussed that it was important for the two countries to work together in this regard."

He expressed Bangladesh's ambitious goal of achieving a $5 billion export in the IT sector and creating 1 million jobs for young professionals in the next five years.

He emphasized the importance of attracting investments in the postal, telecommunication, and IT sectors. 

He said that Bangladesh aims to collaborate with India to display itself as an advanced and economically prosperous nation globally.

 He highlighted that in the past five years Bangladesh has received significant investments in startups, primarily from the United States, India, Singapore, and Japan.
 
He underlined the strong ties between Bangladesh and India, citing India's substantial support during Bangladesh's Liberation War.
 
The junior minister also said that 12 high-tech parks will be constructed in Bangladesh with Indian Line of Credit (LoC) and those will be start operation by 2025. 

Bangladesh / India / State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak

