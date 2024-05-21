Peace prevails in Bishkek, students need not fear: Kyrgyzstan assures Bangladesh

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kyrgyzstan Islam Mohammad Monirul holds meeting with Kyrgyz officials on Tuesday (21 May). Photo: Courtesy

The situation in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek is currently stable and there is no reason for worries for the students there, Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Adylbek Biybosunov said today (21 May).

During a meeting with Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kyrgyzstan Islam Mohammad Monirul, the Kyrgyz deputy minister informed that the situation is completely under the control of the government authorities, according to a press statement.

He also assured the ambassador that there is no possibility of such incidents to recur.

In another meeting, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister (Consular) Almaz Imangazhiev explained the origins and context of the recent mob attack, reaffirming their government's commitment and determination to prevent its recurrence.

He assured the ambassador that visa renewal and other consular services for Bangladeshi students, including document verification, would be facilitated.

Besides, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister (South Asia and Middle East Affairs) Avazbek Atakhanov informed the ambassador about Kyrgyzstan's keen interest and determination to enhance the dynamism and significance of Bangladesh-Kyrgyz relations.

He expressed hope for bilateral relations to reach new heights by deepening and expanding cooperation across various sectors, particularly in education.

Ambassador Monirul arrived in Bishkek yesterday (20 May) for an official visit. On the same day, he visited several university hostels where Bangladeshi students reside.

He also engaged in discussions with a significant number of students on various issues, including their safety and welfare.

Throughout his stay in Bishkek, the ambassador is expected to meet with more high-level government officials, including the Kyrgyz deputy minister of education and university rectors.

Violent mobs have been targeting medical university hostels housing international students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh since last Friday in Kyrgyzstan.

Tensions heightened after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and foreign students, mainly Pakistanis and Egyptians, went viral on social media on 13 May, NDTV reported, citing local media.

The brawl was perceived by locals as a clear breach of the hospitality extended to the foreign students.

Thus, several Kyrgyz locals took to the streets on 17 May night, accusing officials of showing leniency towards the foreigners involved in the fight. They targeted medical university hostels housing international students from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

However, the police stated that they had detained three foreign students as soon as they were informed of the 13 May incident.