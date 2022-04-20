Bangladesh-India encouraged to deepen cultural ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 01:17 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India encouraged to deepen cultural ties

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 01:17 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

As Bangladesh and India's collaboration has strengthened over time, India, especially West Bengal, could further deepen its people-to-people ties, said Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das, former Secretary (East) in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Das made the comment during an interaction with PTI on Tuesday (20 April).

She suggested that both countries can collaborate in theatre production and writing based on Rabindranath Tagore to share the common culture and language.

"India and Bangladesh now work together in many sectors including connectivity. But there is not much public awareness regarding the collaboration and only issues such as border shoot-outs and illegal immigration are highlighted," she told PTI.

Das said, "Deeper cultural ties will help in removing misconceptions and stereotypes that people of both Bangladesh and India, especially West Bengal harbour towards each other."

"An average educated Bangladeshi looks at India and says we are blood brothers. He or she acknowledges India's role in their country's liberation, just as we acknowledge the gallantry shown by Bangladesh's freedom fighters. However, there will always be discordant notes which can be isolated through frequent cultural exchanges," she said.

"A Bangladeshi top naval officer's wife once told me she goes to Kolkata to watch first-day-first-show of all movies. People come from there for education, medical treatment and even to shop as it should be, between neighbours. Similarly, many Indians do business or study medicine in Bangladesh," she said.

The former diplomat urged the present-day relationship between both parts of Bengal should be much more vibrant.

She said that Bengali-language cinema is one area where there can be massive collaboration between the two countries.

Referring to the India-Bangladesh joint production of the biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, "There can be joint production of dramas, ballets. There should be collaborative writing of books. Works can be done on Rabindranath Tagore as so many Bangladeshi students come to Santiniketan to study."

Top News

Bangladesh-India / culture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

26m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

26m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

26m | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

26m | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

15h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

15h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

17h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target