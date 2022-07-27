Bangladesh includes transgenders in national census for first time

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:46 pm

representational image
representational image

Bangladesh has counted 12,629 transgender people in national census for the first time in a landmark step to ensure equity for the community at all levels of the state.

Country's first digital "Population and Housing Census 2022" preliminary report by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) was released on Wednesday (27 July) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

The first census in the independent country was conducted in 1974. And later in 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011 but the transgender community, locally known as "Hijras" were excluded in those.

In Dhaka division, the highest 4,577 transgenders were listed in the census. The least 840 are in Sylhet.

Among other divisions, 563 live in Barishal division, 2,026 in Chattogram, 1,148 in Khulna, 972 in Mymensingh, 1,574 in Rajshahi and 929 in Rangpur.

According to the BBS preliminary report, the country's population is now 16.51 crore. Of them, 8.17 crore are male and 8.33 crore are female.

The Population and Housing Census started simultaneously on 15 June across the country. The census was supposed to end on 21 June, but due to floods in the north-eastern districts, the census continued till 28 June in those districts.

